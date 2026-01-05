Different types of toothbrush that actually exist

Udisha
The manual toothbrush
This is the one that is most common and has to be used manually. They come with different types of bristles: either soft or hard, depending on your requirement. It is recommended that you change such a toothbrush every month.
Sonic electric toothbrush
These are powerful toothbrushes with high-frequency vibrations that help deep clean the teeth. Due to the speed, it can reach the sports normal toothbrushes cannot. With elongated brush heads, they come with several features such as timers, speed settings and more.
Rotating electric toothbrush
This has a small, round head that moves in a circular motion, deep cleaning your teeth. Also powered by electricity or batteries, they come with pressure sensors and high-end bristles that protect your gums.
Orthodontic toothbrush
This brush is specially tailored for people with braces. They are usually V-shaped or the bristles are arranged in a special angle that allow proper cleaning of the teeth despite the brace wires.