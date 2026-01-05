Hidden, colorful & camera-ready: 5 Instagrammable small towns in India you’ll love

DEBOLINA ROY
This heritage town in Shekhawati feels like an open-air art gallery. Fresco-painted havelis, grand forts, and pastel streets create a regal backdrop for photos. Sunrise and sunset light add warmth to the historic architecture, making Mandawa a favourite among lovers of culture, symmetry, and old-world charm.
Wrapped in clouds and greenery, Cherrapunji is known for dramatic landscapes and living root bridges. Waterfalls, misty viewpoints, and rolling hills dominate every frame. During monsoon, the town turns intensely green, offering dreamy visuals that define why it's one of the most Instagrammable small towns in India.
Bundis blue houses, stepwells, and quiet alleys give it a softer, more artistic feel than its famous neighbours. From the palace, which towers over the tightly packed homes and lakes, panoramic shots of the area are absolutely breathtaking. It is an ideal place for those tourists who prefer to go to real streets, dull colours, and less frequented heritage sites.
Ziro is a picture of simple charm surrounded by pine forests and rice fields. With the traditional Apatani houses, green rolling valleys, and gentle mountain light, the place becomes a dream for nature photographers. The town's neat structures and natural colours make an excellent background for social media.
Varkala is unlike most beach towns in that it is located on cliffs with views over the Arabian Sea. Every moment becomes photogenic with cliffside cafes, golden sunsets, and palm-lined paths. The combination of ocean views, relaxed vibes, and spiritual elements is what makes it rank among the most Instagrammable small towns in India.