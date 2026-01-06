4 easy tips to keep your aquarium clean

Udisha
Be consistent
Maintaining an aquarium can be really tricky and it is important to know how to keep it clean. Most importantly, make sure to change 1/4th of the tank water at least once every month. Never change the entire water at once because that results in the loss of habitat that the fish created for themselves.
Clean aquarium filter
The water filter in the aquarium must be cleaned during water change. However, to preserve the bio habitat for the fish, you can rinse the filter in the tank itself to not flush out everything.
Don't let algae settle on the walls
Keep a scraper or algae cleaner handy to clean the algae that forms on the aquarium walls before it can settle. This keeps the tank clean and shiny.
Do not keep the light on for long hours
Aquariums come with pretty lights but remember to be careful about how long it is kept on. Too much exposure to light leads to formation of algae which leads to a dirty aquarium wall.