5 food markets around the world you can explore in 2026

DEBOLINA ROY
Borough Market has integrated history, or rather, historical elements, with contemporary cuisine to become one of the greatest culinary markets worldwide. The market offers artisan bread, British cheeses, and of course, the good old strawberry and chocolate.
This market is most famous for genuine street foods of Korean cuisine. One can have foods like mung-bean pancakes and gimbap while having a experience of one of the oldest food markets in Seoul.
This food market is a heaven for all non-vegetarians. From sampled grilled prawns, squids, octopus to fish steam cakes this one has a plethora of options to savour on. But don’t worry vegetarians, FOMO will not hit you that hard. Because you can also things like, the classic Mango Sticky Rice or Durian (king of fruits.)
The history of this vintage food market dates back to the 1600s. Situated in Marais district this one boasts a wide variety of regional fruits, veggies, crepes, paninis and falafels.
Chandni Chowk is known for ‘Paranthe Wali Gali,’ where fried parathas are filled with potatoes, paneer, and dry fruits. It’s also very famous for kebabs and mutton curry, which are made in a traditional manner of ‘Mughlai cuisine’ around Jama Masjid. The place also offers suji ka halwai (semolina cake), Daulat ki Chaat (seasonal milk foam) and hot jalebis.