5 money habits you should bring to 2026

Team Indulge
Track your expenses
You know how you track your daily steps? Yeah, start doing that for your money, and you will notice how much financial clarity this can give you. Tracking your expenses can help you recognise expenses that you don’t need. You will realise that you can, in fact, cut down in various areas, and that my friends will be life-changing for your bank accounts.
Before adding to the cart, add to your investment
Do you want to buy a gorgeous piece of clothing that costs RS 3000? Put down RS 3000 in your SIP first and then decide if you still want it. 90% of the time, you won't. This one habit will make you save so much money without feeling deprived for a second.
Diversify income
Multiple income streams mean multiple safety nets. Investing in and learning new skills can take you far ahead in your career, so learn that tool, attend the workstation, take up that course – that will help you open up new ways to care. Upgrade yourself, remember change is upgrading!
Valuing health as the most important asset
Your health is your biggest Asset, your sleep, your routine, energy, that is the engine behind everything else and your financial success too. Treat your health like your most prized possession.
Be mindful of your money
It's not too stingy to take care of your money. It's okay if you don’t want to go out every weekend and spend a thousand rupees on one drink. It’s your hard-earned money, and you get It's literally self-respect, and if anybody in your circle makes you feel bad for having financial boundaries, block that energy right away.