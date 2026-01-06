5 yoga poses which can heal posture

Bristi Dey
Tadasana (Mountain Pose)
This is the mother of all the standing yoga poses. It helps to stand tall and align the body properly which in turn helps to heal posture. Stand tall with feet together, arms at your sides, spine straight, and weight evenly distributed, grounding yourself like a strong, steady mountain.
Marjaryasana-Bitilasana (Cat-Cow Pose)
This requires you to arch making sure the spines get a good stretch. Arch your back upwards and drop your belly while lifting your chest and tailbone. As you exhale, tuck your belly in.
Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)
This is one of the most effective ones as it focuses on the spine directly. In this, start with a backbend where you lie on your stomach, then place your hands under your shoulders, and lift your chest while keeping your pelvis grounded, stretching the spine.
Balasana (Child’s Pose)
Children can teach you a lot more things than you’d imagine. This pose in particular, coping a bit from a child, is a resting yoga posture where you kneel, fold your torso forward over your thighs, and rest your forehead on the mat, gently stretching the back and promoting relaxation.
Utkatasana (Chair Pose)
Try sitting on a chair only with the chair being non-existent. Stretch your arms forward, lower them slightly, and imagine a comfy seat beneath you. Sit tall, breathe normally, and gently lengthen your spine. This simple practice can do wonders for your posture.