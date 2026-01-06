6 rare Indian ingredients exclusive to one region

DEBOLINA ROY
Have you ever cherished a bowl of succulent Kashmiri Rogan Josh? The credit goes to this unique Kashmiri dried herb, called Ratanjot. It is one of the rarest ingredients in India that is only available only in hilly regions. This herb add a natural colour and richness to the food.
This aromatic citrus fruit is a native to the region of Bengal, and its usage is very much a part of its culinary system. The reason why Gondhoraj lemon is used more for its aromatic peels than its juice is that it is extremely difficult to get the same fragrance elsewhere.
The actual charm of a classic bengali Machher Jhol lies in this ingredient. Grown only in the southern part of Asia, it is actually a dried fruit. Though it looks a lot like cumin seeds, but tastes like a herb seasoning.
Kala jeera or often referred to as “black cumin,” with its true variant from the alpine zones of the Kashmir Valley, has a sweet and complicated flavor profile which differs from the similar oil obtained from other regions.
Bhimkol is an indigenous banana variety that is only native to Assam. It is not usually consumed raw and is appreciated only for its medicinal and traditional value, particularly in use as an initial diet for infants. It is closely associated with agro-ecology and culture of Assam.
Chakhao or the black glutinous rice has been a conventional wetland variety in Manipur. The distinct nutty taste, the deep purple color, and the cultural importance of the rice make it an integral part of the region. Although the genuine Chakhao has gained recognition, it has remained an exponent of Manipuri agriculture.