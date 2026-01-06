6 unique food items around the world every food lover should try

DEBOLINA ROY
This Mexican cuisine goes beyond tacos and enchiladas. One of the most bizarre food, which is also recognized by UNESCO is chapulines (fried crickets). They are often used as a side dish with alcohol or maybe as an extra topping with guacamole.
Mexico is not the only country that consumes insects. Fried tarantulas are one of the most popular and unique food items in Cambodia. Despite of the weird look, this dish has gained popularity among the tourists in Skun.
It’s not just the iced coffee or local markets guys! One of the classic delicacies in Vietnam is Rat Meat; yes, you heard that right. If you are a fan of mutton or duck meat, then this is a must-try for you in Vietnam.
Along with the fast technology and advanced lifestyle, Japan is also famous of unique food items like Shirako. Shirako is a Japanese culinary specialty made from the milt of fish, typically cod or puffer fish. It is highly valued for its creamy texture as well as mild flavor, typically consumed raw, partially cooked, or as a hot pot for the winter season.
Take a step back from the typical pizzerias and explore the Italian cuisine like an adventurer. Italy is famous for Casu Marzu, a rotten cheese, which is made from Pecorino. The larvae of the cheese flies are added to the Pecorino for a better fermentation, which also causes its unique smell.
Sannakji is a Korean dish that employs live, small octopuses. The octopus meat is severed into pieces and consumed directly, at times even moving due to nerve stimulation. It must be chewed slowly, sometimes eaten with sesame oil.