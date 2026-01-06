Recapping Nick Jonas’ 2025 Indian playlist

Subhadrika Sen
Shararat: Shararat from Dhurandhar broke all records! This special song was filmed on Krystle D’Souza and Ayesha Khan; and the irresistible foot tapping beats made sure everyone joined in at least once. It is sung by Madhubanti Bagchi and Jasmine Sandlas.
Aavan Jaavan De: This romantic Punjabi song from War 2 filmed on Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani has the soothing voices of Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi.
Aap Jaisa Koi: Originally, a Nazia Hassan superhit, filmed on Zeenat Aman from the movie 1980 Qurbani; the song has been remade and remastered several times.
Mujhse Shaadi Karogi: Filmed on wifey Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar; this song by Sonu Nigam, Udit Narayan and Sunidhi Chauhan from the film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, is the evergreen proposal song.