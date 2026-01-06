Spice up your home-made drinks with a touch of winter-special jaggery

Subhadrika Sen
Gur cha: Use jaggery – nolen gur or molten patali gur- as a regular sweetener for your tea instead of adding sugar.
Gur -coffee: Make regular coffee and add jaggery to it to get the added sweetness and richness in texture.
Gur- milk: Just add a spoonful of jaggery to regular hot milk and savour every sip.
Detox Water: Make a simple morning detox cooler with hot water, jaggery, lemon juice. Should you like, you can add some honey as well.
Gur-turmeric-latte: Make this exotic latte with turmeric and gur which balances the flavours and gives you an unforgettable drink.