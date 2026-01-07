4 safe ways to get rid of electronics

We love our gadgets. We cradle them, upgrade them, then if once they slow down by half a second, we emotionally detach and shove them into a drawer labeled ‘later’. But electronics do not magically disappear. They rot, leak toxins, and occasionally take your personal data down with them. So before your old phone becomes an environmental criminal, here are four responsible ways to let go of your electronics. Your gadgets had a good run. The least you can do is send them off without wrecking the environment—or exposing your data to a stranger with Wi-Fi and time.