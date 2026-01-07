DEBOLINA ROY
Most of the cities in Japan are busy with technology and AI development. But Kyoto is one of the those cities that truly honours the art of leisure. Start your day with a stroll near Bamboo forests, enjoy a sumptuous Kaiseki meal, take a moment and immerse yourself in the stillness of local temples.
Well, thanks to the the Virushka weddding, Tuscany has gained a lot of popularity, especially among Indian audience. For a slow travel itinerary, you can skip the big towns and visit places like Pienza and Cortona. Spend your day by sipping wines at countryside vineyards or maybe at a local quiet pizzeria.
If you want to enjoy your holiday on a black sand beach while watching the iconic Northen lights, then Vik is the perfect pick for you. You can experinece scenic hikes, sea cliffs, volcanic landscapes, and the beauty of Southern Coasts’s slow lifestyle.
Imagine a European location that looks like a pastel-hued painting. That’s exactly what the Amalfi coast offer to the tourists. Stroll through picturesque villages where time stand still, immerse yourself in the scent of lemon groves and spend your day with a glass of champagne at the seashore.
With crystal clear water, quiet beaches, spice farms and historic alleys of Stone Town, Zanzibar gives you a chance to unwind fully and enjoy the art of doing nothing in style. The charm and richness of Swahili heritage is what makes this place stand out.