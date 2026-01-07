5 most luxurious and unique stays in India

DEBOLINA ROY
Get ready to ride on a time machine and travel back to the colonial times with one of the most luxurious and unique stays in India. You can witness high celling, hanging fans and a variety of artefacts which portrays a beautiful amalgamation of English, Dutch and Portuguese influences. The sustainable management of this property is what sets it apart from the other five star hotels.
Dal lake boat houses always grab the spotllight first. But the culture of these floating hotels are also observed widely in Kerala, and especially on Alleppey backwaters. They are generally made by putting woods together and binding them with coir ropes, made from coconut fibres.
If you want to go for a romantic Himalayan escapade fill your feed with mountain aesthetic picture this one is a must try. The glamping domes in Manali offer luxurious amenities like heated rooms, jacuzzies, breakfast in bed, and of course, your only chance to float in the clouds.
Picture this: landing at the hotel in your personal boat, gliding through the serene waters to the white marble palace that appears to be floating on the waters; this is the magic of the Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur. Rooms are equipped with wooden balconies, intricate silk furnishings, velvet, personal butler service, and views of the lake and the city.
If you are looking for a luxurious experience that has both adventure and indulgence, then tree house is definitely an amazing experience that India has to offer. The best part about tree house stays is that they are suited for all those nature lovers who are looking for some comfort right in the midst of the forest. The treehouse has large French windows and a four-poster bed.