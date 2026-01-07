5 similarities between Harry Potter and Stranger Things

Bristi Dey
Both the worlds of magic and sci-fi in Harry Potter and Stranger Things share more than you’d expect. Their stories are dark, thrilling, and packed with mystery at every turn. Hidden connections, powerful forces, and similar characters shape the narratives.
Mind game
Both the villains Vecna and Voldemort are the master of mind games and have entered into the very insides of the protagonists. Harry and Will both get eerie visions orchestrated by the anti heroes.
Friends in need
Both the tales are survived by the concept of friendship. In the dreaded times of attack by the dark forces, Hermione, Ron and others in Hogwarts join hands with Harry and when Vecna takes charge, Mike, El, Dustin, Max, Lucas all come together to help Will.
The scary face off
Both the stories have a tension-filled face off. One where Voldemort stares deep into the soul of Harry and the other when Will and Vecna come so close that fear rules the storyline.
Actors
Even the cast overlaps, blurring the lines as both storylines dive deep into horror and mystery. The fan-favourite Vecna, played by Jamie Campbell Bower, was also part of the Harry Potter universe, where he portrayed the young Gellert Grindelwald.
The troubled childhood
Both the villains Vecna and Voldemort are shaped by their troubled childhood experiences and that’s what made them the villains. At this point don’t you think they should really trauma bond and stay away from the kids?