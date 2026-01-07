5 underrated wildlife parks in India which offers the best wildlife experience

DEBOLINA ROY
If you want to plan an easy weekend trek and want to bask in the glory of nature, then this UNESCO side can be one of the best picks. Despite the harsh weather condition, it boasts a huge variety of fauna like blue sheep, Tibetian wolf, Himalayan black beer, leopards, musk deer etc.
Kashmir is famous for the alpine meadows and snowy mountains. But did you know that you can also enjoy a good wildlife experience here? The Dachigam National Park in Srinagar is one of the most underrated wildlife parks where you can spot leopard, Kashmir stag, Himalayan black and brown beer,
Do you wanna time machine where you can go back and spot the apes? Well, now you can do that in Balpakram Nationl Park. Along with clouded leopards, elephants, deers it also has Hoolock Gibbon, which is India’s only ape. One of the most beautiful spots in the North-Easter India this park is also known as the “Land of Spirits.”
You don’t need to spend on flights anymore to spot Dolphines. Because Bihar’s only wildlife experience, Valmiki National Park boasts Gangetic Dolphins. Also, it has rare species like Gharials and this place is also a peaceful habitat for sloth bears and leopards.
This is one of the best underrated wildlife parks for birdwatchers. You can spot exotic bird species like Hume’s Pheasamt and Blyth’s Tragopan. Along with its fauna this national park is also filled with vibrant rhododendrons, which makes your wilfdlife experience even more gram-worthy.