4 desi drinks that can make your body warm in the chilly winters

Masala chai
A good cup of warm chai is for all seasons in India, but when the weather gets chilly, it has to be extra special to give you the warmth you need. Add milk and spices like cinnamon, ginger, cardamom and cloves to your tea and enjoy a warm cup to beat the winter.
Kahwa tea
This iconic Kashmiri tea is known for its aroma and health benefits and is a great drink during the winters. This special tea has everything, from spices such as saffron and cinnamon to dry fruits such as almonds and cashew, that provide your body with the immunity it needs.
Turmeric milk
Known for its varied health benefits, turmeric milk or haldi doodh is often dubbed the 'golden milk'. Made with pure turmeric, milk and some basic spices, this drink has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.
Bajra raab
Rajasthan's traditional drink, bajra raab is the perfect drink to keep yourself warm in the winters. The drink is made combining bajra, which is the pearl millet flour, and jaggery with a dollop of ghee. It provides important nutrients and provides energy.