5 best spots for camping in India

Udisha
Jaisalmer, Rajasthan
India is a vast country with varied landscapes, providing tourists with a wide camping options. One of such popular camping spots in India is in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer where the Thar Desert provides a very unique camping experience. To experience the culture and beauty of the sand dunes at its peak, visit in winter (November to March).
Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh
This place is one of the most popular tourist destinations because of the extraordinary view of the Himalayas. Tucked within the mountains, the scenery of this place is unmatched, making it ideal for camping, especially during summers.
Coorg, Karnataka
Who would not love to camp among coffee plantations with a beautiful view of the hills to take in? Coorg offers a rare camping experience that showcases the diversity of landscape in India. Camping here will also help you experience, fishing, trekking and enjoying the wildlife.
Rishikesh, Uttarakhand
Campers from all over the world come to this spot to experience an unforgettable few days by the Ganges. Located at the Himalayan foothills, this place is famous for water sports and many also practice yoga by the serenity of the river.
Pawna Lake, Maharashtra
If you want to camp by the lake, this is the perfect place. With activities like fishing, boating available this place allows people of all ages to camp and have a beautiful time.