5 easy treks in India which are perfect for backpacking beginners

DEBOLINA ROY
Nestled in the serene Parvati Valley Kheerganga is located at an altitude of 9,750 feet above sea level. Kheerganga is surrounded with dense forest, picturesque landscapes, natural hot springs. This place also holds a mythological significance. The locals believe that Lord Shiva and his son Karthikeya has meditated here for centuries.
Nestled in the Govind Ballav Nation Park Har ki Dun is situated at an altitude of 11,000 feet above sea level. The cradle shaped valley is called the “Valley of Gods” and is also believed to be one of the places where Pandavas spent their penance period. This is one of the most easy treks in India with a rich cultural heritage.
Situated at 12,000 feet above sea level this route offers the views of white crested peaks of Gangotri, Kala Nag, Srikanth, and Bandarpunch. “Dayara” in Garhwali language means meadows. Every year in August the villagers celebrate the Butter festival, which is a nod to the Mother Nature and the cattle.
This trek carried the rich history of Maratha Empire. During Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s regime, he used this strategic route to reach Bor Ghat. Nestled in the Sahyadri hills Rajmachi Fort is a mix two forts. The route is covered with lush green forests and misty mountains.
This mountain was named after Lord Brahma, the creator of the universe. The locals believed that he used to meditate here. The route has a perfect blend of snowy peaks like Mt. Trishul and Nanda Ghunti, icy lakes, hilly roads, and plain grasslands.