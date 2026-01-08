5 low-effort ways young Indians are investing in 2026

Team Indulge
Investment Landscape is changing
In order to increase wealth, young Indians are now selecting stocks, mutual funds and exchange-traded funds over gold and real estate. The digital investment platforms are making it easier to coordinate through their investments.
Investing in Gold but digitally
Digital gold symbolises the future of savings, even though physical gold still has cultural and emotional value. Since digital gold is convenient, hassle-free and uses contemporary technology, many young investors are replacing traditional gold with digital gold as an investment method. With digital gold, saving for weddings, festivals, or long-term goals becomes easier, faster, and smarter. Platforms today allow secure transactions and instant tracking, helping GenZ build wealth in a way that suits their lifestyle.
Round-up Investing
In recent times, the GenZ have an app for everything. Some apps automatically invest a spare amount of leftover change from everyday transactions. This automatically becomes a hassle-free way of investing.
SIPs that are always running in the background
The popularity of SIPs has been rapidly increasing among young investors. Since individuals can begin with modest monthly contributions that readily fit into the budget, SIPs have become the go-to investment method.
Most people are using automated payments for their SIPs; every month, a certain amount of money is automatically debited, which goes into your SIP. This requires almost zero to no daily involvement.
Taking more risks
In India, GenZ investors are more willing to make investments in derivatives, stocks, and rapidly expanding industries. Compared to previous generations, who favoured safe investments like gold and fixed deposits, this is a rather noticeable shift. Younger investors are motivated by digital platforms and fast and clear access to markets, and that leads them to take bigger risks that mostly pay off.