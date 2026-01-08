5 slow travel destinations for people tired of rushed holidays

Team Indulge
As most of the travellers seek to slow down and embrace mindfulness, immersive experiences in locations where time seems to slow down, allowing them to connect with nature, the culture, the locals and the history without any pressure or chaos. The vacation to-do lists are out, and we are here to suggest the top 5 destinations where you can slow down and have unforgettable experiences without having to rush. Sit tight!
Kyoto, Japan
Starting strong and with one of the most peaceful locations, we have the beautiful city of Kyoto in Japan. With the ancient temples, tranquil and scenic gardens, and well-preserved traditions, it's one of the best destinations for travellers who like peace and calm. Known for its rich culture, Kyoto offers a serene atmosphere that allows travellers and even locals to slow down and appreciate the smaller things in life.
Tuscany, Italy
Imagine this, acres and acres of vineyards, not a single soul in sight, only the beautiful sounds of nature humming in your ears! Tuscany remains one of the most beautiful and beloved destinations when you want to stop rushing. Tuscany offers a laid-back, luxurious experience where visitors can sit back, enjoy wine tastings, and immerse themselves in the region's artistic heritage.
Luang Prabang, Laos
For those travellers who are looking for a nature-filled retreat, Laos may just be the perfect destination. Nestled between the Mekong River and the Nam Khan River, this UNESCO-listed city offers a peaceful setting without the hustle and bustle of daily life. The city’s peaceful and calm vibe and naturally beautiful surroundings make it a top destination for slow travel.
Alleppey, India
Alleppey, which lies in the centre of Kerala, is well known for its peaceful backwaters and traditional houseboat tours. This location offers visitors a tranquil getaway from the bustle of the bigger cities and the chance to enjoy the slower pace of life in rural India. Surrounded by rice paddies, coconut palms, and lush vegetation, the scenic backwaters offer a special place to unwind and contemplate.
The Scottish Highlands
Slow travellers can discover some of Europe's most stunning scenery in the Scottish Highlands. The highlands offer the perfect environment for anybody wishing to detach from contemporary life, from the untamed coastlines to the tranquil and breathtaking mountains.