5 things to know about Roman Reigns' wife Galina Becker

Udisha
Roman's "best friend"
Galina Becker met professional wrestler Roman Reigns in 2007 when they went to Georgia Institute of Technology to study business management. The couple got married in 2014 and Roman says Galina is his "best friend".
Also a great athlete!
Galina Becker was a track-and-field athlete at Georgia Institute of Technology. In high school, she was a record holder in triple and long jims and also in 100-meter hurdles and 100-meter dash.
Fitness model
Following her graduation from Georgia Tech in 2009, Galina started a career as a fitness model. However, she quit work to be with her family.
A huge loving family!
Galina Becker and Roman Reigns share five children together, a daughter Joelle who was born in 2007 and two sets of twin boys, born in 2016 and 2020 respectively.
A pillar of support
Roman Reigns had to fight difficult battles with Leukemia after being diagnosed twice. Galina stood by her partner through all of it. He was first diagnosed in 2007 at age 22, the year the couple met and had their first child.