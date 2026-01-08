6 stunning road trips in India for your Bachelorette

DEBOLINA ROY
While planning a Kerala trip, most people choose Munnar, Kochi or the Alleppey backwaters. But nothing can beat the pristine beaches of Varkala. Take a road trip to the private beaches of Varkala, enjoy the best sunsets at cliffside beaches and unwind with relaxing Ayurvedic massages.
This list will never be complete without mentioning a Goa trip. If you wanna spend your bachelorette with some classic Dil Chahta Hain vibes, it is the perfect pick for you. It is one of most popular places for beach parties, sundowners, tantalizing sea food, and beer bars.
This is one of the most offbeat road trips in India, nestled in the Chettinad location. If you are a sucker of history and heritage, then nothing beats the charm of this private escape. Explore the big mansions with gigantic wooden doors and engraved the walls that oozes a vintage charm.
If you want to spend some silent and peaceful time in a French colony, go for a road trip to Pondicherry. Use your leisure time by hopping at aesthetica and gram-worthy cafes, tasting the best of the wines and sumptuous bakery spread, and of course the offbeat beaches.
Situated against the background of snow-capped mountains and pine trees alongside the River Beas, Manali is the ideal place to spend some fun and interactive moments with girl friends. The place is known to have cozy cafes in Old Manali, spa activities, sports, and a bonfire in the evening.
Entering the City of Lakes feels so romantic and festive, with smooth roads and architectural heritage lining up to welcome you. This is the ideal getaway for a sophisticated and laid-back bachelorette party. Just imagine dinners atop a restaurant with the sight of Lake Pichola in the background.