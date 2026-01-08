7 ancient wellness practices which are still relevant today

DEBOLINA ROY
With its roots in ancient India over 3,000 years ago, the practice of Ayurveda asserts that "food is medicine." Contrary to prescription and popularizes Western diet recommendations, it recommends eating as your dosha dictates.
While the term was coined in 1980s Japan, the practice certainly is an ancient one. Modern science now backs this up by pointing out that spending time outdoors in green spaces significantly decreases cortisol levels, lowers blood pressure, and increases immune function through the inhalation of phytoncides.
Meditation has long been used in Vedic culture in India or in Zen in East Asia to quiet the ego. The act of committing ten minutes each day to sitting in silence in this age of notifications and ‘hustle culture’ is revolutionary in its essence. This is only one of the ancient wellness practices to combact the ‘fight or flight’ response.
Beginning from Roman baths to Turkish baths and Scandinavian saunas, different cultures have traditionally employed a form of temperature treatment for healing. The extreme contrasts in temperatures from hot and cold water have numerous benefits, ranging from boosting blood circulation to purifying the body through perspiration.
Sometimes referred to as "meditation in motion," these Chinese exercises blend slow, flowing movements with deep breathing. Unlike higher-intensity exercises that may jar the joints at times, Tai Chi emphasizes balance and flow of energy.
Though it has gained attention lately for weight loss, fasting is a long-established technique from almost all major spiritual and medical traditions. It dates back to Greece and Middle-Eastern cultures and the goal is to "cleanse" one’s body and mind.
Well before the advent of modern pharmacy, humans looked to earth. Remedies from Traditional Chinese Medicine and Indigenous herbal traditions utilized roots for digestion in ginger root, relief in turmeric root, and calming in ashwagandha root.