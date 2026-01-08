7 countries where INR has a higher value

DEBOLINA ROY
It is one of the most affordable international destinations for Indians; because 1 INR equals to 303.82 Vietnamese Dong. You can easily a vacation even with a shoestring budget and getting a visa to Vietnam is a breeze.
If you swap beach villas with affordable Airbnbs or five star dining with street side delicacies, then Indonesia is one of the easiest pick for travellers. 1 INR equals to 189.61 Indonesian Rupiah. With a visa-on-arrival concept, this exotic location is just 5-hours away from India.
This country is a world of historic monuments and gorgeous attractions. You can visit here with a passport and e-Visa. 1 INR here equals to 92.95 Paraguayan Guarani. With enough places for golfing, fishing, and hiking it is one of the most beautiful countries where INR has a higher value.
The former kingdom of where INR has a higher value is boasts 20 national protected areas. 1 INR here equals to 251.27 Laotian Kip. The beautiful Mekong river, limestone mountains, and the rich Budhhist culture makes it stand out as one of the most picturesque yet affordable international destinations.
If you wanna plan a quick and budget-friendly European trip then Hungary is the best pick. 1 INR here equals to 4.11 Hungarian Forint. The country is famous for its rich history, European architechture and iconic inventions like Rubik’s Cube.
1 INR equals to 5.91 Costa Rican Colón. This exotic location is famous for stunning rainforest, wildlife safaris, picturesque beaches, fishing and snorkelling.
In Cambodia the value 1 Indian Rupee equals to 53.2 Cambodian Riel (KHR),. Here, visitors can see the magnificent temple complex of Angkor Wat, take a walk around Phnom Penh's Royal Palace, visit floating villages on Tonle Sap, and enjoy the pulsating markets belonging to the locals.