Did you know these rare birds and animals existed in India?

Bristi Dey
Malabar civet
Reigning in the bushes of Western Ghats, this elusive animal is found in the Malabar region of Kerala. They are extensively endangered due to a rapid rise in deforestation. With short legs, coated fur, they look like a small dog or a wild cat.
Purple frog
Once again, in the heart of the Western Ghats, an adorable, wobbly-looking, pink-hued frog emerges to say hello from the grassland waters. As adults, these frogs spend most of their lives underground, using their short, powerful, spade-like hind limbs for digging, while their hard, palm-like forelimbs help drive their bodies downward into the soil.
Nicobar Megapode
Found in parts of the Nicobar Islands, the megapode barely survived devastating tsunamis, only to now face multiple threats to its existence. Resembling a large chicken or scrubfowl, it is named for its disproportionately large, powerful feet and claws, which it uses to dig and build nesting mounds.
Namdapha flying squirrel
With adorable eyes and cutest features these squirrels can not just nimble and climb up the trees but all fly. They are found in the National Park in Arunachal Pradesh.
Red Panda
As the name suggests, these are among the cutest little blobs of adorableness found at the highest altitudes of Sikkim. Resembling a teddy bear in both appearance and behavior, the red panda has captured the hearts of wildlife enthusiasts across the globe. In Sikkim, they inhabit some of the most remote and exclusive regions of the state.