John Cena's top feuds: 5 best rivalries of his WWE career

Udisha
CM Punk
If John Cena's top WWE rivalries have to listed, CM Punk's name has to be on the top. Their rivalry is one for the books and their differences in personality made it more legendary. Their 2011 clashes including the Money in the Bank fight continues to remain iconic.
The Rock
This rivalry will go down in history and fans will keep rewatching their contests in WrestleMania 28 and 29. This star-studded match up was one of John Cena's most publicised feuds.
Edge
This rivalry goes back to the early days of John Cena when the feud was at its peak. The two fought out some nerve-wracking matches for the WWE Championship and how can one forget the iconic battle at Unforgiven 2006?
Randy Orton
Their rivalry lasted for 10 years and John even called Randy his "wrestling soulmate". Their feud spanned across 60 matches and they fought across WWE Championships, Iron Man matches and Hell in a Cell events.
Brock Lesnar
This feud was often quite heavy on John because Brock was brutal. Fans will remember their encounter in Extreme Rules 2012, match that was extremely physical and was an important turning point in their feud.