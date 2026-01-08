The 10 Manchester United managers who have come and left since Sir Alex Ferguson

Udisha
David Moyes
His tenure began on July 1, 2013 and ended in less than a year on April 22, 2014. He was in charge of 51 matches (27 wins 9 draws 15 losses) and won just a Community Shield.
Ryan Giggs
He had a short gig as an interim coach to end the remaining 4 games of the season. He managed the team from April 22, 2014 to May 11, 2014 and had 2 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss.
Louis van Gaal
The Dutch coach was welcomed with open arms and coached Manchester Uniter from July 16, 2014 to May 23, 2016 for 103 matches (54 wins, 25 draws and 24 losses). He won the FA Cup in 2016 but was sacked just a couple of days later.
Jose Mourinho
The legendary manager had a thrilling stint at the English club that started on May 27, 2016 and lasted till December 18, 2018. During his rather successful tenure, he managed 144 games (84 wins, 32 draws and 28 losses) and won 3 trophies: Europa League, League Cup, Community Shield.
Ole Gunnar Solksjaer
He started as a caretaker manager but was soon given permanent charge after a promising performance. He was in charge of a total 168 games during December 19, 2018 to November 21, 2021. However, with 91 wins, 37 draws and 40 losses, the former United player could not win a single trophy.
Michael Carrick
He was the interim manager with the responsibility of just 3 games which saw 2 wins, 1 draw and no losses. His coaching period lasted from November 21, 2021 to December 2, 2021.
Ralf Rangnick
He came in when the club was going throw a tremendous and managed to put on a fairly impressive show during his 29-match coaching stint. He was in charge during the period, December 3, 2021 to May 22, 2022 and had 11 wins, 10 draws and 8 losses with zero trophies won.
Erik ten Hag
He brought hope to the Manchester United camp and the team looked in better shape. However, things started going south during his second season. He was in charge from May 23, 2022 to October 28, 2024 for a total of 128 matches 128 (70 wins, 23 draws, 35 losses). He also won a FA Cup and a League Cup but was eventually let go.
Ruud van Nistelrooy
Yet another interim caretaker coach in charge of 4 matches (3 wins and 1 draw). He looked after the team from October 28 to November 10, 2024 at a time when the club was in deep waters.
Ruben Amorim
Manchester United fans pinned a lot of hope on him when he first arrived on November 10, 2024. However, despite a promising start, he got into trouble with the cub management and was sacked prematurely, on January 5, 2026. With 63 games played, (25 wins, 15 draws and 23 losses), the youngest coach in club history, did not have his hands on any trophy.