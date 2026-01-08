Want to live better and longer? 4 countries with the healthiest lifestyles

DEBOLINA ROY
Finland is rated as one of the happiest countries in the world to live and work. So what makes it different from other first world countries? People in Finland take a holistic approach to their wellbeing and the abundance of green space contributes to better air quality. Also, some recent studies showed that in the Finland, tobacco and alcohol consumption is decreasing rapidly.
Along with the breathtaking views Sweden also tops the list of countries with the healthiest lifestyle. According to reports, the government spends more than 10% of its GDP to the physical and mental health sector. Their daily diet includes a balance of veggies, fruits, and grains and most Swedish people commute to places by walking or cycling.
It is one of the richest and smallest European nation. Luxembourg has plenty of open green spaces which contributes to the country’s fresh air and sustainable agriculture. People in this country are more keen to eat heart healthy foods, which are based on natural ingredients.
One of the countries that often gets mentioned as holding a healthy life style is Japan. The food that Japan consumes to keep them healthy includes fish, vegetables, rice, as well as lactic foods. Another aspect of their life style that keeps them alive and kicking is walking, social ties, as well as mindfulness.