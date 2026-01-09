4 sports to play with neighbours on chilly winter afternoons

Subhadrika Sen
Cricket: The OG neighbourhood sport that no one can give up on. Gather your tribe and play cricket. Just be careful to not break those glasses!
Football / Soccer: Another game which requires team efforts, football / soccer is a favourite regardless your age. Just kick the ball, and let its motion guide you.
Basketball: Many neighbourhoods have pre-designed basketball courts which help children to play whenever they want. It also accounts for their daily dose of physical activity.
Badminton: It is very common to see people playing badminton during winters with a long waiting queue to have their turn at throwing the shuttle.