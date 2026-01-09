5 insects that are a culinary delicacy, if you dare

Subhadrika Sen
Scorpions: Look around in the street markets of China and you will find rows of crunchy fried scorpions. they are consumed live or deep fried.
Red Ants: In the tribal belts of Chattsgarh, India, red ants are crushed and seasoned to turn into delicious red ant chutney.
Dragonflies: are a delicacy in Indonesia. Have them boiled or fried, but try them if you like tasting exotic items. Many even claim that it tastes like carb.
Termites: In Kenya, termite farming is an age-old art. They are consumed boiled, fried, sun-dried or added to soups and stews.
Grasshoppers: In Mexico, grasshoppers are the key ingredient of the dish Chapulines. They are deep-fried, wrapped in tortillas and sprinkled with chilli and lemon juice, in this traditional delicacy.