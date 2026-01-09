7 unique types of coffees around the world every coffee-lover should try

DEBOLINA ROY
It is one of the sweetest accidents that Vietnam has ever invented. It started during the milk shortage in the 1940s. A thick layer of foam made from beaten egg yolks and condensed milk tops a robust drink made from dark Robusta coffee. Although an unusual combination, the custard-like topping does complement the extremely bitter coffee.
A peculiar tradition in northern Finland and Sweden involves adding bread cheese to one's coffee cup. The bread cheese is cubed and added to the coffee. The cheese absorbs the u of the coffee and becomes soft and flavoursome. The coffee also develops a nutty and buttery taste.
The real authentic and original forms of coffee in the region are made with hot sand. A copper espresso pot, known as a cezve, is placed inside a bed of sand that is heated with the help of a fire. Since the sand heats up evenly, the coffee, which is ground into very fine powder, results in a foamy drink.
This is a very traditional Mexican coffee that has an historic past. It was taken by soldiers during the Mexican Revolution. It is made in a unique clay pot known as an olla, which gives the coffee an earthy flavor. It is made by simmering coffee along with a cinnamon stick and piloncillo, which is an unrefined cane sugar.
In its country, coffee is enjoyed with a social setting. In this social setting that lasts for hours, coffee is made from hand-roasted coffee beans that have been ground using a mortar and pestle. Instead of sugar, this coffee is seasoned with a pinch of salt or butter.
The original Iced Coffee is called Mazagran. It is made from strong espresso mixed with ice, sugar, and the crucial ingredient, lemon juice. It may sound strange, but the lemon juice helps to counter the richness of the espresso.
Without a doubt, the most unique types of coffees is the Kopi Luwak. The processing method involves the digestive system of the Asian Palm Civet. The civet feeds only the ripest coffee berries, and the enzymes from its digestive system break down the bitterness of the coffee.