4 signs your dog is bored

Subhadrika Sen
Excessive chewing: If your dog starts chewing things excessively with an intent to destroy, beyond their chewing age, then it means that they are bored.
Need attention: Yes, dogs are attention seeking and clingy. But if they try to draw your attention to them all the time, then something may be wrong.
Licking the floor: If there are no food scraps on the floor and yet your dog keeps on licking it, it is a sign of their boredom.
Sleeping: If your dog sleeps excessively throughout the day, its time to see through their needs of remaining active so that they are not bored.