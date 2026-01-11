5 Indian fictional detectives you should explore

Udisha
Feluda aka Prodosh Chandra Mitter
Filmmaker and writer Satyajit Ray's cult creation, Detective Prodosh Chandra Mitter, also known as Feluda, is a cultural icon for bengalis. Known for his sharp brain, quick thinking and extraordinary intelligence, he is accompanied by his cousin, Topshe and Jatayu.
Vish Puri
Created by Tarquin Hall, he is dubbed India's "most private investigator. A keen observer, this Punjabi detective is opinionated and has a team that helps him solve cases.
Byomkesh Bakshi
Bengali author Saradindu Bandyopadhyay gave India its first fictional detective, way back in 1932, with the debut story, Pather Kaanta. Also known as Satyanweshi, or the one who seeks the truth, he is a serious man who is logically sharp. His sidekick Ajit and Satyabati are always by his side.
Muzaffar Jang
If you have an interest in mystery as well as history, writer Madhulika Liddles's Muzaffar Jang is the perfect detective. The author did something unique with her mystery stories by setting them in 17th century Delhi, then known as Shahjahanabad. Muzaffar is a detective who solves mysteries during the Mughal era and is married to Shireen.
Mitin Mashi aka Pragyaparomita Mukherjee
Why should boys have all the fun if women can kill it as detectives too? Bengali author Suchitra Bhattacharya's Pragyaparomita Mukherjee, lovingly called Mitin Mashi by her niece, is a fresh breath of air in a literary genre that is largely male dominated. Married to Partha, a supportive husbands, Mitin Mashi is undeterred and focussed on solving crimes.