5 mistakes you're making with your strobe cream

Udisha
Not hydrating the skin
Strobe creams must be used carefully for the best results. First and foremost, it is important to prepare your skin with moisturiser so that your skin is hydrated before. Never apply the product on dry skin.
Using excess strobe cream
Too much isn't always better! Do not apply a lot of strobe cream on your at once, it will make your skin look sticky and sweat and will not provide the desired effects. Use a small dollop of product for a subtle finish.
Applying it all wrong
A strobe cream acts like a highlighter, drawing attention to the parts of faces it is applied. Put the product on the high points such as the nose, cheekbones, temples and not on your jawline or cheeks.
Being harsh with the application
Your skin should be always treated gently and when using a strobe cream, you should not rub the product in too hard, for it may ruin the makeup. Dab the cream with a sponge and blend it well.
Wrong combination
If you are mixing your strobe cream with a foundation, which is shiny, do not mix with a dewy foundation, for it will result in a very oily look. Always mix the product with a matte foundation.