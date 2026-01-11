5 things to know about Toxic director Geetu Mohandas

Bristi Dey
As India gears up for the upcoming period thriller movie Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, the anticipation rises high with every passing day. Now to know more about the creators, let’s talk about the woman Geetu Mohandas who is making all the right noises online.
Before getting into direction, Geetu was into acting. She worked in several Malayalam films including Onnu Muthal Poojaym Vare, Life Is Beautiful, Akale, Seetha Kalyanam and others.
Back in 2009, moving beyond acting, Geetu opened her own production house named Unplugged which produced her directorial debut short fiction film titled Kelkkunnundo Are you listening.
Her directorial debut in long format feature film came with Liar’s Dice that received several international acclamations. It won six major international awards. It was also India's official entry for the Best Foreign Film category for the 87th Oscar awards.
She won the Global film maker award at Sundance Film Festival, held in the US, for her second film Moothon.
Geetu’s style of storytelling stands out for its depth and quiet human emotion. Every frame feels alive, layered with meaning, holding within it hundreds of untold tales. Moments linger, emotions breathe, and stories unfold slowly and take its quiet shape.