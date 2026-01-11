5 warning signs about your pet's bad mental health

DEBOLINA ROY
One of the first signs of your dog, or even your cat, being in poor mental health is a lack of interest in food. Maybe your dog, who normally lived for meals, suddenly doesn't care about their dish, or perhaps your cat is eating way too much. It is one of primary signs of your pet’s bad mental health.
Although it is true that certain pets are naturally aloof, a pet suddenly wanting to keep their distance is a serious cause for concern. If your pet is avoiding all physical contact after having been receptive to it before, it could have a serious case of being depressed.
You may see your cat obsessively licking one spot on its fur until that skin is bare and red, or your dog fixated on chewing its paws. These compulsions create an action that results in the release of “feel-good” endorphins, which temporarily relieve stress. However, eventually it becomes an unhealthy habit.
If your pet gets restless at night, paces hallways, or on the flip side, sleeps significantly more than what is normal for them and lacks the energy to play, their mental health is in jeopardy. Sleep disturbances are common precursors to high levels of cortisol or a lack of mental stimulation.
If an animal that has always been docile is growling, snipping, and/or hissing without a physical reason, they are probably at an emotional breaking point. If an animal becomes irritable due to being “hypervigilant,” they may believe they always have to protect themselves.