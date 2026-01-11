5 ways you can keep knee pain away

Udisha
Low weight
If you are overweight, chances are your knees are carrying the burden. Keep your weight in check and reduce a few kilos if needed to keep knee pain at bay.
Comfortable shoes
Good-quality, comfortably shoes with ample cushioning protects your feet and knees. Wearing heels or bad quality shoes that do not provide comfort, leads to knee pain.
Stay active
Staying on the move and moving your knees by walking, going for a jog is very important. The more you stay active, the chances of suffering from a knee pain, lessens.
Strength activities
Activities like swimming, yoga, cycling is important for all your joints and bones, especially for the knees. However, do not stress and keep it light.
Maintaining correct posture
Good posture is always good for your structure and keeps your bones healthy. Not maintaining the right posture, puts pressure on your knees, leading to pain in the area.