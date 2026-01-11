Meet Aloka, the stray dog from Kolkata, walking with Buddhist monks

Udisha
The world famous indie dog
Dog lovers or not, everyone is talking about Aloka, the stray Indie dog. He is currently walking for peace with a group of Buddhist monks and has his own Instagram page with 211K followers and counting!
Aloka's walk for peace!
Aloka joined the monks when they were in India, and refused to leave their side. Touched by his loyalty, the monks adopted him and together, they are currently walking cross-country in the USA!
The star of Instagram
The group of Buddhist monks share regular updates on Aloka's Instagram, @alokathepeacedog. The bio of the page reads, "Aloka, the loyal companion, marked by the peace heart on his head. Walking the long journey with Buddist Monks, spreading peace and loving kindness".
Peace heart
It is as if Aloka was meant to walk for peace. She has a white spot on his forehead that looks like a heart, something that many see as a sign of her destiny.
The loyal companion
Aloka is fiercely loyal and a ray of hope for the monks walking for peace. It has been months since the "Self-Appointed Security Chief" has been walking with the group, enduring several hardships. "With his chest out and his ears alert, he’s making sure the path ahead is perfectly peaceful for the venerable monks", reads a caption on one his Instagram posts.