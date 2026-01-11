Udisha
Where is Mt Shasta?
A city in Siskiyou County, California, USA, Mount Shasta is both the name f the city as well as the volcanic mountain that is located there. Legends of mysterious disappearances haunts this place. A lot of people believe that the energy of this plays can even draw UFOs.
The underground city of Telos
One of the most popular legends of Mt Sasha is that of Telos, the underground city believed to be lost. It is believed that the city was inhabitant by the Lemurium people who had their civilisation. However, the disappeared and no knows how.
Explorer J.C. Brown
An English explorer's sudden disappearance further intensified the folklore. The man claimed that he found an 11-mile long gold tunnel which also contained mummies. This tunnel supposedly led to Mt Shasta. However, the J.C. Brown mysteriously disappeared before exploring his claim further.
Practical challenges
The legends may unfold, but there are certain real life factors that make Mt Shasta mysterious. The terrain of the plays is quite challenging with erratic climate and large forest stretches. It is not unnatural for people to get lost. Several people such as Davohnte Morgan have gotten lost without any trace, which may well be a coincidence but strengthens local folklore.