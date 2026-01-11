Your 8 PM matters more than your 8 AM; here are 5 things to do before bed:

Team Indulge
While everyone has been obsessing over those morning routines like they are holy grails of productivity, the real magic happens the night before. Well, technically, your 8 am morning routine depends on your 8 pm routines. Here are 5 things you can add to your 8 pm routine.
Declutter your space
Trust us, you don’t need a pile of clothes on your chair because you are scared of an invisible entity sitting on it staring at you. These thoughts only bring more anxiety, which disturbs your sleeping pattern. Clean out your room, put on fresh sheets, and you will get the well-rested sleep you have always needed.
Brain Dump
Your 8 pm routine should be boring, uncomplicated and repeatable. For this one, write every thought down; this helps in clearing the mental clutter, which in turn calms your brain and helps you sleep better.
Cut down on noise
We all love doom scrolling and bed rotting, and before you come up with the excuse that bedtime is the only time you can bed rot, I have news for you. You don’t need to bed rot if you can bed thrive! Keep the phone aside, no screen, no blue lights, no noise and no distractions. We recommend reading a few pages of a calming book that helps your brain get into rest mode.
Build a do-able night time skincare routine
Do you really need a 10-step nighttime skincare routine? More importantly, do you have the energy or the time for a 10-step skincare routine at 8 pm after work? Yup, guessed that right. Build a basic routine and add a fun element. Basic routine so that you can be consistent, and a fun element (like a cute lip mask or an eye mask) to help you be consistent.
Get ready for your next day
No, not literally, but decide on the outfit, iron the clothes out and set it aside, pack your bag, prep your lunch and also jot down the to-do list for the next day. It takes down a lot of anxiety and stress from the next morning. You wake up fresh, knowing you have everything sorted out.