4 kinds of face scrubs you should avoid

Udisha
Scrubs that have harmful exfoliants
You should always check what kind of exfoliant your scrub contains. Many exfoliating scrubs have dry, large scrubs that are made of crushed walnut shells and sugar crystals: all of these harm your skin and can lead to minute scratches and irritation.
Alcohol based exfoliators
Alcohol is not an ingredient that should be in your exfoliating scrub. It is a drying agent that can lead to irritation and result in stripping of natural and essentials oils of the skin.
Scrubs with artificial fragrance
Many exfoliators contain synthetic fragrance that results in allergies and redness on the skin. Try to opt scrubs that use natural ingredients and fragrances for a healthy skin barrier.
Scrubs containing plastic
Many scrubs are stuffed with plastic exfoliators, known as microbeads. This makes your product unsuitable for the environment and is banned in several countries. Additionally, they provide no nourishment to the skin. Natural exfoliators such as jojoba beads provide hydration and scrub off the dead skins without damage.