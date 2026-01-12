4 reasons why Korean YouTuber KIMPRO became world's most-watched creator

DEBOLINA ROY
KIMPRO focused on the strength of non-verbal communications, effectively breaking down the barrier that usually limits regional creators. With a focus on slapstick comedy and high-value sound effects, anyone in the world can enjoy KIMPRO's content without the need for subtitles.
Consistency is the rhythm of this success, as the channel is able to upload three to four high-quality shorts daily. This is because the channel is able to provide the algorithm with a continuous flow of data.
Every video by KIMPRO is a retention masterclass, where maximum retention is achieved within the first three seconds and then sustains until the end. The use of short narrative arcs between 15-60 seconds encourages high completion rates.
Besides comedy, KIMPRO has successfully optimized the "Shorts-style" mukbang. Their emphasis on super-vivid colours and clear ASMR audio became an icing on the cake. The quick-consumption videos and colorful situational plays give viewers an addictive visual feast.