4 things you can do to reduce screen time

Udisha
Find different activities
While lessening screen time might seem impossible, it can be done. Find new activities and alternatives to doomscrolling. Read books, play board games or find a hobby such as sewing or crafting. This sharpens your brain while providing your eyes some relief.
Set timers on phone
Every phone has settings that help you control how much screen time you have in a day. Set a realistic but healthy time limit and once your phones gives you the signal, make sure to obey it.
Set boundaries
When at home, create no-phones or laptop zones. It is unhealthy to look at screen before and after sleeping, so make your bedroom a screen-free zone. This will significantly bring down your screen time.
Practice restraint
This is the easiest method, but the hardest to follow. Restraint is important when it comes to poor habits. Be honest to yourself and limit your screen time by creating strict boundaries. Follow through your own promises for a healthier self.