5 films to watch when you're overwhelmed

Team Indulge
My favourite cake
A bittersweet tale about a woman finding her passion and locating her identity through it, My Favourite Cake is attender film about finding your way back to yourself. The pacing of the film, coupled with the delicate treatment of the narrative, makes for a great watch, especially when life feels overwhelming
The Rabbi’s Cat
I stumbled upon the film accidentally, and I am so glad I did. A deeply moving narrative that tiptoes on the thin line between fantasy and philosophy, the Rabbi’s Cat is structured as a long conversation between two characters, one that invites you to contemplate.
Kedi
This is the second cat film on the list, and this one is for those who stop to admire the majesty of a common place street cat. A documentary on the feline inhabitants of Istanbul, Kedi, distracts you from life by showing you the lives of cats and how they navigate the city.
The Station Agent
A delightful comedy-drama about a man who finds solace in an abandoned train station, The Station Agent features Peter Dinklage as a flawed, humane and lovable protagonist, whose struggles with life and identity inform the narrative of the film.
Ernest and Celestine
Featuring two beloved staples of children’s cinema, a bear and a mouse, this French comedy-drama is a moving tale of unlikely companions and the friendship that they forge. Especially for those of us who grew up on the bears and mice of animation, this film offers both a nostalgic beauty and food for thought.