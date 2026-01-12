5 home decor mistakes that make your home feel smaller and congested

DEBOLINA ROY
It defies logic, but packing every piece of furniture along the walls of a room could be considered as one of the biggest home décor mistakes. This practice of velcroing furniture to walls produces a dead or formal atmosphere and creates a "dead zone" around the room that seems empty and awkward.
Sometimes we just fall in love with that giant, plush sectional or that dark mahogany coffee table, not really thinking about the scale of the room. A very common mistake is using bulky, floor-skimming furniture since it blocks the visual flow of the floor.
Clutter is the enemy of abundance and the last thing you want in your spacious home. One of the most common design pitfalls is the urge to put everything from your souvenir and book collections out at the same time. When there are too many small objects to take in, your eye has nowhere to rest.
Windows are the lungs of a room. One of the most common home decor mistakes is placing curtain rods on top of the window or using curtain rods that are of equal size to the window size. It tends to choke the window and makes the room’s ceiling appear lower.
Having all the light from a single bright ceiling fixture is a sure way to end up in a flat, cramped-dimensioned room. It produces sharp crevice shadows, which in effect "turn off" portions of the room from your sight.