5 indigenous achars across India that cannot be missed by a foodie

Subhadrika Sen
Lotus stem pickle: Nestled in the snow-capped valleys of Kashmir where lotuses bloom in abundance, you get to taste the unique Lotus-stem pickle, cut, boiled, marinated with spices, and eaten with excitement.
Prawn pickle: Down South, along the coastal belts and especially in Kerala, prawns are made into achars by adding curry leaves and garlic to maintain the distinct identity of South indian flavours.
Bamboo shoot: In the North Eastern regions of India, especially Assam, bamboo pickle is quite a delicacy. Fresh, foraged bamboo shoots are fermented with mustard seeds and oil to make a quick achar.
Chana bhaji: Deep in Madhya Pradesh, chickpeas are mixed with spices and chillies to make this delectable spicy green achar.
Gongura: These leaves are available in plenty in Andhra Pradesh and the North- eastern belt of India. With spices and oils they are turned into a sought after achar.