5 mistakes first-time solo travellers should avoid

DEBOLINA ROY
One of the primary mistakes solo travellers should avoid is showing up in lots of ‘just in case’ outfits for different situations. Just plan for a versatile set that can be mixed and matched, because trust us, laundry services or essential items will not be hard to come by.
Taking a move abroad without understanding how public transportation is operated in this new country, or what constitutes some basic cultural etiquette, can easily put you in a stressful position right away. Knowing the "vibe" of where you are going, like reliable neighbourhoods in the evening or tipping customs, is critical to establishing confidence.
The temptation to try to see as much as possible within a week may be high. But too much sightseeing can cause fatigue and “Temple Fatigue.” The best thing about solo traveling is being able to set your own pace; thus, do not destroy this benefit by following an aggressive schedule.
Safety should be a top priority, but it is not a reason to not have fun. So many newbies simply forget to leave a copy of their itinerary with a friend at home or don't save the address of their accommodation in the local language.
This is known as solo travel, but this doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll be alone. First-timers often make one common mistake, and that is to be glued to either their smartphones or to staying in the hotel room to avoid the awkward feeling of being alone in public. To make the most out of the experience, you should attempt to be more aware of the world around you.