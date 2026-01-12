5 most beautiful toy train rides in India that you must take

ANOUSHKA NAG
Toy train trips in India are more than just a means of transportation; they're a journey through history, culture, and the natural world. These quaint narrow-gauge trains offer a unique travel experience that blends nostalgia with visual beauty as they glide through foggy mountains, verdant woods, and stunning valleys. Every ride highlights the nation's rich history and stunning scenery.
Darjeeling – Himalayan Railway – West Bengal
This UNESCO World Heritage wonder, also called the 'Toy Train,' travels from New Jalpaiguri to Darjeeling. The trip passes through famous locations, including the Batasia Loop, foggy highlands, and verdant tea gardens. This 88-kilometre trip blends adventure and nostalgia with breathtaking vistas of Kanchenjunga.
Kalka-Shimla Railway, Himachal Pradesh:
This narrow-gauge railway, which runs 96 kilometres between Kalka and Shimla, is another UNESCO World Heritage Site. It passes through terraced hills, charming mountain communities, and pine forests over more than 800 bridges and 102 tunnels.
Matheran Hill Railway, Maharashtra:
This toy train journey, which travels 21 kilometres from Neral to Matheran, offers a tranquil getaway into the outdoors. The path wanders through thick forests, passing by sparkling streams and foggy valleys. This train is the only way to take in the natural charm of this environmentally aware hill station because Matheran is a car-free area.
Nilgiri Mountain Railway, Tamil Nadu:
Climbing through the Nilgiri Hills, this UNESCO heritage train connects Mettupalayam to Ooty. 16 tunnels, several twists, and dense woodlands are navigated by vintage Swiss locomotives, providing stunning sights. The journey is incredibly thrilling because of the steep ascents and the engine's steady chugging.
Kangra Valley, Himachal Pradesh:
This 164-kilometre train ride from Pathankot to Joginder Nagar passes through the tranquil Kangra Valley and is frequently referred to as Himachal's hidden treasure. The train travels through lush fields, charming villages, and pine forests against the backdrop of the magnificent Dhauladhar peaks. This relaxing journey is a treat for those who enjoy the outdoors and photography since it allows you to fully appreciate Himachal's unspoiled beauty.