5 most beautiful toy train rides in India that you must take

Kangra Valley, Himachal Pradesh:

This 164-kilometre train ride from Pathankot to Joginder Nagar passes through the tranquil Kangra Valley and is frequently referred to as Himachal's hidden treasure. The train travels through lush fields, charming villages, and pine forests against the backdrop of the magnificent Dhauladhar peaks. This relaxing journey is a treat for those who enjoy the outdoors and photography since it allows you to fully appreciate Himachal's unspoiled beauty.