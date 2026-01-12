5 types of boots that are always trending!

Udisha

Chelsea Boots 

Easy-to-wear but stylish, chelsea boots have elastic panels that make these versatile boots slip-on.

Knee-High Boots

Extremely chic and stylish, these boots are knee-high, giving it the name. This can be paired with short skirts or even skinny fitting trousers or jeans.

Lug-Sole Boots 

More on the casual end, these boots look like sneakers with the structure of a boot. With thick rubber soles, they are both comfortable and durable and go perfectly with casual outfits.

Cowboy Boots 

You can tell them apart from a mile away! With ornate designs and an angled heel, these boho boots are a statement and have become a cultural symbol.

Combat Boots 

These boots were made for military purposes but have now made their way into fashion. With a rugged look, laces go all the way to the top, giving a very sturdy and edgy aesthetic.

