5 types of boots that are always trending!

Udisha
Chelsea Boots
Easy-to-wear but stylish, chelsea boots have elastic panels that make these versatile boots slip-on.
Knee-High Boots
Extremely chic and stylish, these boots are knee-high, giving it the name. This can be paired with short skirts or even skinny fitting trousers or jeans.
Lug-Sole Boots
More on the casual end, these boots look like sneakers with the structure of a boot. With thick rubber soles, they are both comfortable and durable and go perfectly with casual outfits.
Cowboy Boots
You can tell them apart from a mile away! With ornate designs and an angled heel, these boho boots are a statement and have become a cultural symbol.
Combat Boots
These boots were made for military purposes but have now made their way into fashion. With a rugged look, laces go all the way to the top, giving a very sturdy and edgy aesthetic.