5 types of productive weekend workshops that can help your mind de-clutter

DEBOLINA ROY
Practicing hands-on creative activity has a psychological ‘reset’ effect, improving problem-solving abilities and patience. Resin workshops are a great example. In a mere few hours, you can learn how to make shiny coasters, jewellery, or ocean wave wall art. Other examples are pottery wheel classes, fluid acrylic painting, or modern calligraphy workshops.
Concentrate on the sprint workshops such as data visualization, AI prompt engineering, and/or social media strategy. The benefit of these workshops versus a full course is that these workshops are designed to be plug and play, and you’ll have a ready-made framework by Saturday that you can apply at your job on Monday.
Productivity is not only about getting more things done, it is about controlling your own energy. Taking a mindfulness and breathwork workshop or going to a guided meditation retreat will show you how to deal with stress and how to increase focus. These workshops will create a digital detox atmosphere.
Sourdough bread making to artisanal coffee brewing (barista basics), these classes take a necessary function of life and make it an art form. Knowing the chemistry of cooking, the science of brewing, encourages the development of the self-disciplined person in a most rewarding activity.
Oftentimes, your people skills dictate your career ceiling; thus, soft-skill workshops tend to be a very high-return investment. Search for public speaking boot camps, improv for business, storytelling for leaders. These types of workshops take you outside your comfort zone in a safe environment.